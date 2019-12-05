Holiday calendar

“Messiah Sing-In”: Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1 Main St. $15 in advance at http://bit.ly/messiah19 and $20 at the door. Students will be admitted for free. For more information, call 860-927-34876, email st.andrew.kent@snet.net, or visit www.standrewskentct.org/mitn.html.

“Among Angels” concert: Dec. 15, 3 p.m. Presented by Kent Singers at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of Routes 7 and 341. $15 in advance. $20 at door. For more information and tickets, call 860-619-8110 or visit www.kentsingers.com.

WASHINGTON

Christmas concert: Dec. 7, 5 p.m. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Fair trade and local handcrafts sale: Runs through Dec. 21. Open Fridays, 4-6 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., with extended hours Dec. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. Bridgewater Congregational Church, Clapboard Road.

Christmas tree sales: Weekends through Dec. 21. Bridgewater Congregational Church, Clapboard Road.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwinsville Hotel Christmas holiday show: Dec. 6-8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Brown’s Forge Road. Features sale of handmade goods by local artisans, as well as displays for Christmas. Story time available each Saturday at 11 a.m. For more information, call 860-350-4443 or visit www.merwinsvillehotel.org.

Christmas fair: Dec. 6, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lunch available Dec. 7. Gaylordsville United Methodist Church, 687 Kent Road (Route 7).

Holiday open house: Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Little Red Schoolhouse, Gaylord Road.

Holiday dinner: Dec. 7, 5-7 p.m. Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department, 700 Kent Road (Route 7). $14/adult. $7/child 7 and under. Eat in or take out. Santa will appear about 7 p.m.

Christmas caroling: Dec. 7, following ham dinner at firehouse.

Holiday open house: Dec. 7-8. Village Farm, 684 Kent Road (Route 7).

KENT

Gift Shop of the Connecticut Museum of Mining open: Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. through Dec. 21. Connecticut Museum of Mining, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7).

Holiday boutique: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 31. Library, Main Street.

Pancakes with Santa: Dec. 7, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Hosted by Kent Education Center and Nursery School at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6 Bridge St. $5/adult and children 1 and older. Free/child under 1. $20 family maximum.

Reading of “The Jolly Woodman: The True Story of the First Christmas Tree Market in America”: Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Goatboy Soaps open house: Dec. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Goatboy Soaps, 1 Murphy’s Way.

Holiday bazaar: Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford at John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett District Road. Personal assistants available to assist children.

Read Full Article