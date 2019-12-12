Holiday calendar

“Among Angels” concert: Dec. 15, 3 p.m. Presented by Kent Singers at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of Routes 7 and 341. $15 in advance. $20 at door. For more information and tickets, call 860-619-8110 or visit www.kentsingers.com.

KENT

Gingerbread Fest: Runs through December at participating businesses in Kent. For more information about other Kent holiday happenings, visit http://kentct.com/events/or call 860.592.0061.

NEW MILFORD

Goatboy Soaps open house: Dec. 14-15 and 21-22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Goatboy Soaps, 1 Murphy’s Way.

Victorian Tea/Holiday Bazaar: Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. Features numerous vendors. Luncheon available for $12.

Remembering Our Veterans, Wreaths Across America event: Dec. 14, noon. Center Cemetery.

“The Greatest Show: A Christmas Musical”: Dec. 14, 4 and 6 p.m. Dec. 15, 9 and 11 a.m. Faith Church, Route 7 South.

Holiday exdragaganza: Dec. 14. Shows at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Hosted by KBJB Live Events at VFW hall, Avery Road. $25 includes two bingo boards and a drag queen show. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-8152.

Carol Sing: Dec. 16, 7 p.m. Presented by New Milford Commission on the Arts at bandstand.

Parade of Lights: Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. Co-presented by New Milford Commission on the Arts and Water Witch Hose Co. #2.

Holiday open house: Dec. 18, noon-4:30 p.m. Mayor’s office, Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St. Cash and check donations for the Community Fuel Bank of New Milford will be accepted during this time. In addition, donations of non-perishable food items and paper products for the New Milford Food Bank will also be accepted, as well as hats and mittens for the Tree of Warmth in town hall. Flu shots offered from 1 to 2 p.m.

Model train exhibit: Dec. 19-29. Sponsored by Gallery 25 and Creatiive Arts Studio and New Milford Commission on the Arts at the gallery, in railroad station, Railroad Street. Open Thursdays-Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m.

“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 20, 7 p.m. Dec. 21, 1 and 7 p.m. Presented by FineLine Theatre Arts at New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $20/general admission. $15/student and senior citizen. Free/child 12 and under.

Christmas offerings: Dec. 22: Advent IV Eucharist, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 24: Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Dec. 25: Christmas Day Eucharist, 10 a.m. Dec. 29: New Year’s Eucharist, 10:30 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North.

Merryall Chapel services: Dec. 24: with the Rev. Paul Hibbard, chaplain of Waterbury Hospital, 9 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

ROXBURY

Victorian Christmas service: Dec. 15, 5 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

SHERMAN

Carol Sing-along: Dec. 15. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road.

