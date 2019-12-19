Holiday calendar

Washington Friends of Music’s annual New Year’s Day concert and after-party: Jan. 1, 4 p.m. First Congregational Church on the Green. $30 in advance. $35 at door. Free/child. Tickets can be purchased online at www.washingtonct4music.blogspot.com, by phone at 860-868-9174, and at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington and County Wine and Spirits in New Preston.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Fair trade and local handcrafts sale: Runs through Dec. 21. Open Fridays, 4-6 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Bridgewater Congregational Church, Clapboard Road.

Christmas tree sales: Weekends through Dec. 21. Bridgewater Congregational Church, Clapboard Road.

KENT

Gingerbread Fest: Runs through December at participating businesses in Kent. For more information about other Kent holiday happenings, visit http://kentct.com/events/or call 860.592.0061.

NEW MILFORD

Goatboy Soaps open house: Dec. 21-22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Goatboy Soaps, 1 Murphy’s Way.

“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 20, 7 p.m. Dec. 21, 1 and 7 p.m. Presented by FineLine Theatre Arts at New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $20/general admission. $15/student and senior citizen. Free/child 12 and under.

Christmas offerings: Dec. 22: Advent IV Eucharist, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 24: Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Dec. 25: Christmas Day Eucharist, 10 a.m. Dec. 29: New Year’s Eucharist, 10:30 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North.

Merryall Chapel services: Dec. 24: with the Rev. Paul Hibbard, chaplain of Waterbury Hospital, 9 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

Model train exhibit: Runs through Dec. 29. Sponsored by Gallery 25 and Creatiive Arts Studio and New Milford Commission on the Arts at the gallery, in railroad station, Railroad Street. Open Thursdays-Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m.

WASHINGTON

New Year’s Tea: Jan. 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Gunn Historical Museum, Wykeham Road. Bring favorite tea cup. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7756 or email curator@gunnhistoricalmuseum.com.

THEATER

NEW MILFORD

“Wreck the Halls”: Fridays-Saturdays through Dec. 28, 8 p.m., as well as Dec. 22, 2 p.m. and Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $30/reserved seat. $25/students and military personnel and veterans with ID. For more information and tickets, visit theatreworks.us or call the box office at 860-350-6863.