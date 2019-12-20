Search 
Fri Dec 20 2019

Friday, December 20 News
Holiday celebration

    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Music, laughter, dancing and holiday cheer abounded in the VFW hall Dec. 8 during the annual New Milford Lions Club Christmas party for seniors. The event was attended by about 160 individuals who enjoyed a meal, live music and a visit with Santa. In addition, each guest was presented with a gift delivered by Santa, a Lion or a member of Schaghticoke. Middle School's Leo Club.

loading