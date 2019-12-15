Holiday events under way in Bridgewater

The Bridgewater Congregational Church is offering its 12th annual Fair Trade and Local Handcrafts sale through Dec. 21.

The shop features jewelry, baskets, home accents, personal accessories, decorations, ornaments and more from around the world.

In the handmade-in-Bridgewater collection, a large variety of handknit items are for sale.

Pressed flower holiday and year-round cards, picture frames and pendants from a local gardener/artist are among the items for sale.

Home-baked cookies and full and fragrant 6-to-9-foot Fraser Fir Christmas trees will also be sold.

A silent auction, featuring art, jewelry, gift certificates to restaurants and theaters and more, will run throughout the sale.

Bids can be made in person or by email.

The sale will be open Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trees will be sold weekends through Dec. 21, or until all trees are sold.

For more information, call 860-354-8283 or visit www.bwucc.org.