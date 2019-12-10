Many holiday and gift items, like the one above, are for sale at The Old Store in Sherman, which is open for the holiday season. Many holiday and gift items, like the one above, are for sale at The Old Store in Sherman, which is open for the holiday season. Photo: Courtesy Of The Old Store Photo: Courtesy Of The Old Store Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Holiday gifts available at The Old Store 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Sherman Historical Society’s The Old Store Museum and Gift Shop in Sherman is up and running for the holiday season.

This is the 21st year it has been open in Sherman Center.

The store features an assortment of holiday and gift items, including glittering lantern shadow boxes, winter scenes with twinkling lights, holiday décor, ornaments, the new Sherman Historical Society holiday card created by artist Maggie Gruar, winter gloves, hats, scarves, wraps, handbags, jewelry, housewares, baby items and toys for children.

In addition, socks for children, men and women are in stock.

The Old Store Museum and Gift Shop is owned and operated by the Sherman Historical Society and run entirely by volunteers.

All proceeds support the maintenance and improvements to the building, as well as SHS Endowment and Operations.

The Old Store, located at 3 Route 37 Center, is open Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., or whenever the flag is flying.