Holiday in the Depot on tap

The 28th annual Holiday in the Depot will be held Dec. 13 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the town center.

Festivities will kick off with the lighting of the town Christmas tree at Bryan Memorial Town Hall.

The Washington Primary School chorus will then sing carols in preparation for Santa’s arrival by a horse-drawn wagon.

Santa will hear holiday wishes and be available for photographs inside town hall.

Hay rides will be given throughout the Depot.

Other offerings will include a special mailbox for children’s letters to Santa, provided by the Washington Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and crafts offered by Gunn Memorial Library representatives

Stores throughout the Depot will offer sales and treats.

The event is co-sponsored by the Washington Parks & Recreation Commission and the Washington Business Association.