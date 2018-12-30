Search 
Sunday, December 30 News
News

Holiday lunch

  A group of New Milford High School retired faculty and administration members meet for a monthly reunion. The December luncheon brought together numerous former staff at Italia Mia in New Milford. They are, from left to right, Marge Clark (world language), Barb Polley (world language), Albert Bayers (music), Bob Keck (music), John Lee ( administration), Joan Crews (language arts) and David Shaffer (math), and in back, Dayle Elesser (art), Paula Marian (art), Cathy Neil (career center), Jackie DiCerbo (guidance), Heidi Sullivan (guidance), Chalice Racey (social studies/language arts), Don Fiftal (administration), Jo Ann Lewis (language arts) and Laurie Holtz (nurse).

    A group of New Milford High School retired faculty and administration members meet for a monthly reunion. The December luncheon brought together numerous former staff at Italia Mia in New Milford. They are, from left to right, Marge Clark (world language), Barb Polley (world language), Albert Bayers (music), Bob Keck (music), John Lee ( administration), Joan Crews (language arts) and David Shaffer (math), and in back, Dayle Elesser (art), Paula Marian (art), Cathy Neil (career center), Jackie DiCerbo (guidance), Heidi Sullivan (guidance), Chalice Racey (social studies/language arts), Don Fiftal (administration), Jo Ann Lewis (language arts) and Laurie Holtz (nurse).

    A group of New Milford High School retired faculty and administration members meet for a monthly reunion. The December luncheon brought together numerous former staff at Italia Mia in New Milford. They are,

A group of New Milford High School retired faculty and administration members meet for a monthly reunion. The December luncheon brought together numerous former staff at Italia Mia in New Milford. They are, from left to right, Marge Clark (world language), Barb Polley (world language), Albert Bayers (music), Bob Keck (music), John Lee ( administration), Joan Crews (language arts) and David Shaffer (math), and in back, Dayle Elesser (art), Paula Marian (art), Cathy Neil (career center), Jackie DiCerbo (guidance), Heidi Sullivan (guidance), Chalice Racey (social studies/language arts), Don Fiftal (administration), Jo Ann Lewis (language arts) and Laurie Holtz (nurse).

A group of New Milford High School retired faculty and administration members meet for a monthly reunion. The December luncheon brought together numerous former staff at Italia Mia in New Milford. They are,

A group of New Milford High School retired faculty and administration members meet for a monthly reunion. The December luncheon brought together numerous former staff at Italia Mia in New Milford. They are, from left to right, Marge Clark (world language), Barb Polley (world language), Albert Bayers (music), Bob Keck (music), John Lee ( administration), Joan Crews (language arts) and David Shaffer (math), and in back, Dayle Elesser (art), Paula Marian (art), Cathy Neil (career center), Jackie DiCerbo (guidance), Heidi Sullivan (guidance), Chalice Racey (social studies/language arts), Don Fiftal (administration), Jo Ann Lewis (language arts) and Laurie Holtz (nurse).

