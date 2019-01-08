The Roger Sherman Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, which serves the Greater New Milford area, recently held its annual holiday luncheon with The Charles Merriman Society Children of the American Revolution at the Candlewood Valley Country Club in New Milford. At the end of the luncheon, a $728 check was presented from the Roger Sherman Chapter NSDAR to Michael Sylvester for Toys for Tots. Shown above are, from left to right, Bonnie Butler, regent for the Roger Sherman Chapter, Jennie May Rehnberg, senior president for the Connecticut Society Children of the American Revolution and Sylvester, Toys for Tots representative.