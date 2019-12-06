Holiday offerings slated at church

The First Congregational Church at 36 Main St. in New Milford has announced its holiday programs.

They will include a special luncheon, Advent worship, a Christmas concert, a children’s Christmas pageant and a Christmas Eve service.

The annual Christmas concert will be held Dec. 8 at 4 p.m.

This year’s theme is “A Hometown Christmas” and will feature the church’s Christmas choir and Village Ringers hand bell choir, both of which include community members who will perform holiday classics and newer music.

Music director Sarah Fay said the program will include holiday favorites such as Jerry Herman’s “We Need a Little Christmas” and several pieces composed in the last few years.

She also noted that a selection from the “Messiah” will be included.

The audience will also be encouraged to join in on Christmas carols.

The Christmas choir is under the direction of Fay, the church’s music director and organist, while the Village Ringers bell choir is directed by Sarah Albright.

A free-will offering will be available, with funds to support the church’s music program.

The church’s annual children’s Christmas pageant, “The New Star,” will be held Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, followed by a brunch in fellowship hall.

A Christmas Eve candlelight service of carols and communion will be held Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.