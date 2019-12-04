Search 
Wed Dec 4 2019

Wednesday, December 4
News

Holiday open house set at HORSE

|on 

The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines in Washington will hold its annual Christmas Open House Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A snow date of Dec. 8 is set.

The event will feature hourly tours to meet many of the organization’s horses, a silent auction, pony rides from noon to 2 p.m., a bake sale, and the sale of OMI Jewelry by Lise, bracelets and necklaces by Amy, assorted horse stuffed animals, wreaths, handmade scarves and hats.

In addition, a Prai gift basket filled with skin care products and brand new to the market Equilibre Body Lotions will be offered.

The tack shop will also be open.

For more information, call the 43 Wilbur Road farm at 860-868-1960.

