Fri Oct 25 2019

Friday, October 25
News

Hollow Fest set at preserve

|on 

Great Hollow Nature Preserve & Ecological Research Center in New Fairfield will hold its third annual Hollow Fest extravaganza Oct. 26 from noon to 4 p.m. A rain date of Oct. 27 is set.

Offerings will include cider pressing, pumpkin painting, live animals, outdoor yoga for kids, giant boardgames, farm animals with Green Chimneys, a beekeeping demonstration, knot-tying skill demonstrations with LL Bean, and visits with local land trust, the Connecticut Audubon Society and other environmental organizations.

Hamburgers, hot dogs and hot apple cider will be available to purchase at the center at 225 State Route 37.

