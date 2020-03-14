The Homestead Inn in New Milford features nine rooms, including the Newton Room, in the main house. The Homestead Inn in New Milford features nine rooms, including the Newton Room, in the main house. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Homestead Inn plays ‘integral’ role in community 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

There’s a new face at the Homestead Inn in New Milford.

Natasha Melichan recently marked her six-month anniversary as manager of the historic inn.

The public will have an opportunity to meet Melichan and visit the historic inn at the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce’s next Business Scene March 19.

The inn will serve as the host site for the informal business networking opportunity, co-sponsored this month by the inn and Brookfield Technology Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“It’s perfect,” said of the bed and breakfast located on Elm Street that she was drawn to last fall. “It’s a small town with a cute downtown you can walk to.”

The manager said the area is steeped in outdoor recreational opportunities, another reason she appreciates living in this region.

“The Homestead Inn plays an integral part of our business community in New Milford,” said New Milford Mayor Pete Bass.

“With their renovations, the Homestead Inn is a wonderful place for a romantic weekend getaway, to the quick overnight corporate stay,” he said.

Melichan is looking to display the inn’s history.

“I’ve been digging through memorabilia and want to showcase the inn’s history,” the new manager said.

She said she would like to eventually compile a coffee table book featuring old photographs of the inn so guests can peruse it during their stay.

The inn has been a mainstay in downtown New Milford for more than 90 years under various owners.

Most recently, John Farley purchased the inn and annex and completed significant upgrades and redecorating.

Farley re-opened the inn in the spring of 2016, after it closed in March 2015, when the former owner, Sherry Greenman, returned to her native Philippines.

The improvements enhanced the inn’s offerings but retained the historic architecture of the circa-1853 Elm Street main building.

The inn is comprised of the 8,843-square-foot main house and the accompanying 4,000-square foot annex known as the Treadwell Annex, built circa 1938.

The inn boasts 16 rooms between the main house and the Treadwell Annex.

“The house is beautiful,” said Melichan, who operated a bed and breakfast in Escalante, Utah, for three years before moving to New Milford to take the job at the Homestead Inn.

The main building, built as a private home in 1853 by John Prime Treadwell and used by his family until 1915, has nine guest rooms, each designed with traditional and classic touches that reflect the history of the town and the inn’s guests.

Melichan said the inn has a steady stream of guests, although certain times of the year are busier than others.

Many families of students who attend private schools in the Greater New Milford area often stay at the inn, as do those who attend the annual Gilmore Girls Fan Fest held in the community the past few years.

