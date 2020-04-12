Master Seongho Hong of Master Hong’s Olympic Taekwondo Academy in New Milford recently earned three medals at the recent U.S. Open Taekwondo Championships. Master Seongho Hong of Master Hong’s Olympic Taekwondo Academy in New Milford recently earned three medals at the recent U.S. Open Taekwondo Championships. Photo: Master Seongho Hong / Contributed Photo Photo: Master Seongho Hong / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Hong brings home medals from Taekwondo championship 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Master Seongho Hong of Master Hong’s Olympic Taekwondo Academy in New Milford has earned three medals at the recent U.S. Open Taekwondo Championships.

The event was held Feb. 27 through March 1 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports venue in Orlando, Fla.

Hong competed alongside about 2,067 athletes from more than 39 countries.

He won one silver medal in the Male Team Poomsae (form) for over 30, one silver medal in the Pair Poomsae for over 30 and one silver medal in the Individual Male Poomsae under 50.

“I trained hard not only for competing but being a better Taekwondo Master,” Hong said of his achievement. “By training for championship, I can constantly improve.”

“To have a goal in our life is very important,” he said. “It gives you long term vision and short term motivation. It makes you work hard and when you achieve it, you will feel a big sense of accomplishment.”

“This is how our Taekwondo students do,” he said.

“I really appreciate my coach, Grand Master Jae Ro Ann and the Hongik E-Hwa Team USA, my family, our instructors and all my students for their support and wishing me good luck!,” he summed up.

Hong has been teaching Taekwondo for more than 20 years and holds a Kukkiwon certified rank of 7th degree black belt with World Taekwondo.

He has been endeavoring to educate his students to become winners in life building a strong mind and body that will help every individual approach life's challenges positively and confidently.

His studio provides classes for children through adult at 89 Danbury Road (Route 7).