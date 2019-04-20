Master Seongho Hong of Hong’s Olympic Taekwondo Academy in New Milford recently earned three medals at the US Open Taekwondo Championships. Master Seongho Hong of Hong’s Olympic Taekwondo Academy in New Milford recently earned three medals at the US Open Taekwondo Championships. Photo: Master Seongho Hong / Contributed Photo Photo: Master Seongho Hong / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Hong brings home three Taekwondo medals 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Master Seongho Hong of Hong’s Olympic Taekwondo Academy in New Milford recently earned three medals at the US Open Taekwondo Championships.

Hong won one silver medal in the Male Team Poomsae (form) category for over 30 years old, one silver medal in the Pair Poomsae category for over 30 years old and one bronze in the Individual Male Poomsae category for under 50 years old.

The championships concluded Feb. 28 in Las Vegas. About 2,600 athletes from over 80 countries participated.

Hong is looking forward to the 2020 U.S. Open Taekwondo Championships, where he hopes to bring home a gold medal.

Hong, who has been teaching Taekwondo for more than 20 years, holds a Kukkiwon certified rank of seventh degree black belt with World Taekwondo.

His studio, Master Hong's Olympic Taekwondo Academy, at 89 Danbury Road (Route 7) provides classes for children ages 3.5 to adult.

For more information, call 860-799-7824.