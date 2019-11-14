Spectrum/The Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution played host to a breakfast for veterans and their families Nov. 11, 2019, before the town’s Veterans Day ceremony on the Green in New Milford. less Spectrum/The Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution played host to a breakfast for veterans and their families Nov. 11, 2019, before the town’s Veterans Day ceremony on the Green in New ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Honored 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

The Roger Sherman Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, which serves the Greater New Milford area, held its annual Veterans Day breakfast at The Maxx Monday. During the breakfast, several veterans were presented New Milford medals and veteran Theresa Oria was given a Quilt of Valor, made by chapter members of DAR. Veteran David Hawkins, who was unable to attend the event, will be presented a Quilt of Honor in the coming days.