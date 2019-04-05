Horton to lead art workshop

The Kent Art Association and its gallery will offer a three-day workshop, “Exploring Methods and Mediums: Using Color and Composition for Dramatic Effect,” for beginners and master artists April 8-10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

KAA President Connie Horton will lead students through three of the most common mediums used by artists — oil, watercolor and pastels — and demonstrate how color and composition are used make a painting more interesting and dramatic.

Horton will discuss what she describes as “easy anatomy” using wedges and symmetry, followed by a series of five-minute sketches and more April 8, and will help students work from a photo or set up while working in the medium of one’s choice April 9-10.

The cost is $150. Students should bring a bag lunch and supplies for the appropriate medium.

For more information and RSVP, call the 21 South Main St. gallery at 860-927-3989.