Hotel event to focus on Victorian Era

The Merwinsville Hotel in Gaylordsville will offer a program, “Victorian Era Clothing and Cuisine,” featuring a look back at the clothing that was worn at the time the hotel opened for business in 1843, Sept. 6.

The evening will begin with appetizers and dinner at 6 p.m., followed by a short business meeting of the membership at 6:45 p.m. The program will follow at 7 p.m.

Kandie Carle of East Haddam will be the guest speaker, who will discuss the clothing of the period, while dressing in actual vintage and authentically reproduced undergarments, clothing and accessories.

Carle adds humor, history and intriguing anecdotes about fashion, home life and etiquette of men and women during the Victorian era during her program that will bring to light some of the differences, as well as some of the similarities between us and our Victorian ancestors.

Carle will include a Q&A session and discusses topics such as the history of the undergarments, the current fashion, home life, families, workplace, society at that time, rules of etiquette, leisure activities, the role of servants and personal adornment.

The Merwinsville Hotel in Gaylordsville has long had an association to the 1800s and the Victorian Era, because its history began in 1843.

The building has served as a community center for this hamlet in the northern section of New Milford.

During the hotel’s heyday, many visitors costumed in these same types of long gowns and suits and danced on the third-floor ballroom.

Guests are asked to bring a salad, side dish or dessert to share. The hotel will provide burgers, hot dogs and drinks.

Adventurous cooks are encouraged to bring something that might have been eaten in the mid-1800s.

Admission is free but donations are welcomed.

For more information, visit www.merwinsvillehotel.org.