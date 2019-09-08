Search 
Sun Sep 8 2019

Sunday, September 8
House, garden tour on tap in Sherman

The 10th annual Sherman House and Garden Tour, sponsored by the town’s Democratic Town Committee, will be held Sept. 21.

This event continues its tradition of a self-guided tour through private country homes and gardens in town.

The tour will begin at 10 a.m. in the Sherman School parking lot, where ticket holders will receive the property guides and maps.

Tour guides will greet visitors and highlight the features of each special home.

Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $25 the day of the event, and will be available at Sherman Wine and Spirits.

A portion of ticket sales will fund the Guido J. Tino Memorial Scholarship Award.

For more information, call 860-354-2076.

