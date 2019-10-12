Search 
Sat Oct 12 2019

Saturday, October 12
House of Books sets book signing

House of Books at 4 North Main St. in Kent will hold a book signing Oct. 19 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with chef and consummate entertainer Alex Hitz.

He will sign copies of his latest book, “The Art of the Host,” which addresses the finer points of elegant entertaining and serves as a useful guide.

Hitz is an award-winning chef, speaker, columnist, event designer and master host.

His first book, “ Beverly Hills Kitchen,” was featured in the Wall Street Journal, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Departures, Southern Living, O, House Beautiful, and the New York Times.

is a contributing editor at House Beautiful and Town & Country, and writes regularly for Departures, C Magazine, Southern Living and Quest.

For more information, call the House of Books at 860-927-4104.

