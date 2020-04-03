How to plant an apple tree this year

With the new spring snow, and late evening UPS delivery, it was like Christmas March 23.

Three “whips,” yearling, unbranched trees, arrived swaddled in cardboard: a Pink Ume Apricot, a Hudson Golden Gem Apple and a Peregrine Peach.

As soon as the snow melts, they will be planted alongside the 38 other uncommon fruit trees here.

A bit of evolutionary history

Of the three trees, the history of the apple is most familiar, though all three fruits originated in the same region, Central Asia and, more specifically, at the foot of the Tien Shan mountains in southern Kazakhstan.

Except for differences in rainfall, Kazakhstan and Connecticut share the same monthly ranges in temperatures.

The Tien Shan, the Pamir, Kunlun and Himalayan mountains were formed 50 million years ago when, in geological terms, the Indian subcontinent slammed into Asia creating the four maintain ranges, each with peaks over 20,000 feet.

Evolutionary botanists believe it is there, in the Tien Shan, that the proto-apple evolved.

At first, it was a small, crabby-type apple, eaten and distributed by birds.

Succeeding generations of proto-apples were larger.

The evolved, larger green, yellow and red fruit became a dietary staple for the Himalayan Brown Bear, which distributed apple seeds throughout the region, creating vast apple forests in the Tien Shan foothills.

Few of these prehistoric forests remain today.

The next apple vector was mankind, which had evolved side-by-side with the apple.

Two million years ago, as man was evolving to walking upright, the apple grew larger.

It, too, became a dietary staple.

We know this because archeologists have found dried fruit in 40- to 60,000-year-old excavations and, more recently, found in Jordan Valley excavations, dating to 6500 B.C., and in the tomb of Queen Pu-Abi, in Southern Iran, circa 2500 B.C.

This same region is the crossroads for the Silk Road traveled by traders, merchants and invading armies predating the Fertile Crescent and the Indus Valley Civilizations.

Travelers, no doubt, packed apples in their saddle bags as they traveled through eastern civilization to western civilization.

Looking at the Middle Eastern landscape today, it is hard to imagine apples growing there, but, then again, sea levels there, two to three thousands years ago, were 120 meters lower than they are today.

As Mediterranean civilization advanced counter-clockwise, the apple followed and jumped the Bosphorus Strait entering the European continent.

And, just as it had in Asia, the western advance of the apple followed trade routes and, eventually, the Roman highway system, which lead to England.

The first arrival is sketchy, but credited to the Phoenicians, and the third arrival of the apple in England was coincidental with the Norman Invasion in 1066 A.D.

The apple arrived at Plymouth Rock in 1620. The first named American apple, the Roxbury Russet, was found in Boston 1640 - 1650.

