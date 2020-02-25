‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ on stage at The Gunnery

The Gunnery Drama Society at The Gunnery in Washington will continue its production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” Feb. 28-29 at 7 p.m.

The musical by James Lapine and Peter Parnell will be staged for free in the Tisch Family Auditorium of the Thomas S. Perakos Arts and Community Center on campus, 99 Green Hill Road.

This will be the first theatrical production presented in the school’s new arts and community center, which opened to students and faculty Jan. 6.

“We are excited to kick off our beginning in the new theater with such a poignant piece,” said faculty member and producer Sarah Albright.

“We are thrilled that our students are eager to take on a play that speaks to so many social concerns that are as relevant today as they were when Victor Hugo first wrote the novel on which this play is based - poverty, immigration, ostracism, disabilities, and the wealth gap, are just a few of the important themes with which the characters grapple,” she said.

According to Music Theater International (MTI), “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” features songs from the 1996 Disney animated feature film, as well as new songs by the Academy Award-winning team of Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.

“The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris,” MTI said.

“Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be ‘Out There,’ observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools,” MTI continued.

“Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though - the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled,” MTI said.

“As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies - and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all,” MTI stated.

“A sweeping score and powerful story make ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ an instant classic. Audiences will be swept away by the magic of this truly unforgettable musical,” MTI summed up.

Registration is required by calling 860-350-0177.