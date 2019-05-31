‘In Our Backyard’ slated in Roxbury

The Roxbury Land Trust will hold a special talk, “In Our Backyard: Conserving Our Community Assets,” by Dr. Spencer Meyer June 6 at 7 p.m. at Minor Memorial Library on South Street in Roxbury.

Meyer will share new research indicating protected space is not only important to preserving natural resources and ecosystems but also provides health, climate and economic benefits.

He will explain why local conservation is critical and share lessons from successful conservation collaboratives around New England. Participants will learn about local conservation planning and its connection to the larger landscape.

A question and answer period will follow.

“This talk will be particularly interesting to residents, conservation organizations, and local commissions reviewing Plans of Conservation and Development,” said Ann Astarita, executive director of Roxbury Land Trust. “We hope it will shed light on the importance of land conservation here in Roxbury and throughout New England.”

Meyer is senior conservationist at Highstead, a regional conservation organization in Redding.

He leads Highstead’s conservation finance program and works with partners throughout New England to develop new approaches to funding conservation.

He is co-author of the “Wildlands and Woodlands” vision and an associate at the Harvard Forest.