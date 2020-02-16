In remembrance

-
The 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwicz was held Jan. 27. Sherman resident David Marks, a Holocaust survivor, was among those who traveled to Poland to visit Auschwicz for the first time in 75 years. While there, he received a Certificate of Remembrance. less
Photo: Courtesy Of Jewish Community Center
The 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwicz was held Jan. 27. Sherman resident David Marks, a Holocaust survivor, was among those who traveled to Poland to visit Auschwicz for the first time in 75 years. While there, he received a Certificate of Remembrance.