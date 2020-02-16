Search 
Sat Feb 15 2020

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Saturday, February 15 News
News

In remembrance

|on 
  • The 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwicz was held Jan. 27. Sherman resident David Marks, a Holocaust survivor, was among those who traveled to Poland to visit Auschwicz for the first time in 75 years. While there, he received a Certificate of Remembrance. Photo: Courtesy Of Jewish Community Center / The News-Times Contributed

    The 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwicz was held Jan. 27. Sherman resident David Marks, a Holocaust survivor, was among those who traveled to Poland to visit Auschwicz for the first time in 75 years. While there, he received a Certificate of Remembrance.

    less

    The 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwicz was held Jan. 27. Sherman resident David Marks, a Holocaust survivor, was among those who traveled to Poland to visit Auschwicz for the first time in 75

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Jewish Community Center
Photo: Courtesy Of Jewish Community Center
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwicz was held Jan. 27. Sherman resident David Marks, a Holocaust survivor, was among those who traveled to Poland to visit Auschwicz for the first time in 75 years. While there, he received a Certificate of Remembrance.

less

The 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwicz was held Jan. 27. Sherman resident David Marks, a Holocaust survivor, was among those who traveled to Poland to visit Auschwicz for the first time in 75

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Jewish Community Center

The 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwicz was held Jan. 27. Sherman resident David Marks, a Holocaust survivor, was among those who traveled to Poland to visit Auschwicz for the first time in 75 years. While there, he received a Certificate of Remembrance.

loading