Info sessions about arts grant programs slated

The Northwest Connecticut Arts Council will host three information sessions regarding the 2019-20 Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) grant programs in the coming days.

The sessions will provide an opportunity for artists, schools, libraries, and others who present or produce cultural programming to learn and ask questions about the funding opportunities offered.

The sessions will be held April 30 at 8:30 a.m. at the Warner Theatre’s Nancy Marine Studio Theatre Lobby in Torrington, May 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Warren Community Hub and May 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Makery Coworking in New Milford.

Registration beforehand is encouraged through https://fy2020artsfunding.eventbrite.com.

There are three main grant programs that will be covered during the information sessions: art project grants, the Regional Initiative Grant program, and supporting arts grants.

Other grants may be covered if information is available. These include Arts Learning Grants, Good to Great Grants, ARTE-accesible Grants and Artist Fellowships.

The next arts grant cycle is for activities occurring Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020.

Deadlines for the grant programs will be staggered through June.

For more information, call 860-618-0075, email info@artsnwct.org or visit www.artsnwct.org.