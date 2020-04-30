Internships offered by Steep Rock Association

Steep Rock Association has announced it will offer several 2020 summer internship programs.

They will include the Judea Garden Internship, the Van Sinderen Conservation Internship and the Administrative Internship.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until positions are filled, and are available online at www.steeprockassoc.org/summer-internships.

High school and college students are eligible to apply.

Judea Garden, a Steep Rock Association community project, is offering two paid summer internship positions from June 29 through Aug. 22.

Applicants must be either high school students (16 years old by end of summer) or college students (including class of 2020) and be available to work 20 hours per week in a food bank garden in Washington.

Now in its 12th growing season, Judea Garden has grown, harvested and distributed over 36,000 pounds of fresh produce to members of the community with limited financial resources through local food banks, senior centers and social service agencies.

The Judea Garden Internship will provide lessons on sustainable agriculture and current food issues while growing vegetables for local food banks.

Interns will identify and control insects and diseases, identify weeds and their properties, use succession harvesting through planting for fall crops, harvest and distribute foods, and participate in all garden tasks.

At the end of the summer season, interns will present what they learned to the local community as part of the garden’s Open Garden Day Aug. 22.

Two paid, college-level Van Sinderen Conservation Internships are available for college students to gain hands-on, real world experiences in outdoor trail and recreational work, biodiversity studies, and outreach activities.

Summer start and end times are flexible to accommodate college schedules.

Conservation Interns will spend most of their time in the field, working both independently and with SRA staff to complete a wide variety of projects.

Projects will include wildlife habitat improvement, invasive species removal, biodiversity studies, trail maintenance and construction, campsite prep, and more.

Administrative work may include researching land records, organizing land preservation per national standards, and other miscellaneous office tasks.

In addition, conservation interns will oversee and complete a capstone conservation project.

At the end of the summer season, the interns will share their experience via a short article or photographic exhibit.

One unpaid Administrative Internship is available for applicants looking to gain hands-on experience in office work and non-profit administration.

Projects may include researching and archiving land records, fielding public inquiries and camping requests, editing SRA’s website, and designing flyers, newsletters, and other marketing materials.

This may be suitable for those who are considering a career in non-profit administration or management.

