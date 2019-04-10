Issues ‘special thanks’ for egg hunt help

To the Editor:

The New Milford Parks and Recreation Department would like to thank Jacqui at CVS, and Walmart for their generous donations to the Easter egg hunt.

More than 200 youngsters had fun collecting all the eggs and candy.

Many thanks also to volunteers Rick Radcliff, Roberta Baker, Kara Murphy and the whole Murphy family and, of course, the Easter Bunny for making a personal appearance.

Special thanks to the dedicated bunny helpers at the Parks and Recreation offices who filled all the eggs with candy and toys and made up the prize table. The Easter Egg festivities would not happen without their dedication.

Eleanor K. Covelli

Assistant Director

New Milford Parks and Recreation Department