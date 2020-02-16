Items sought for Ingleside School exhibit

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum is seeking artifacts, documents or any other items related to the former Ingleside School.

Located along Aspetuck Avenue in the heart of New Milford in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Ingleside School provided education for young women ahead of its time.

From mathematics to housework to rifle practice, Ingleside taught its students academics as well as character.

The museum will this spring offer an exhibit titled “Ingleside School 1891-1914: A Progressive Education in Turn of the Century New Milford.” The opening reception will be May 15 at 7 p.m. The exhibit will close July 1.

The exhibit will present a glimpse into what students did in day to day life.

Museum intern Emma Harvison, a student at New Milford High School, is teaming with museum curator Lisa Roush to prepare the exhibit.

Among the items possibly to be included would be diaries, rifles, trophies, photographs or other memorabilia.

To contribute to the exhibit or for more information, call the museum at 860-354-3069.