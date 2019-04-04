The Jewish Community Center will be the site of many activities open to the public in the coming weeks at its home along Route 39 in Sherman. The Jewish Community Center will be the site of many activities open to the public in the coming weeks at its home along Route 39 in Sherman. Photo: Norm Cummings / Norm Cummings Photo: Norm Cummings / Norm Cummings Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close JCC announces handful of spring programs 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Spring is in the air and the Jewish Community Center in Sherman is in full swing with a variety of programs.

The center, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary later this year, will kick off spring with a comedy night April 6 at 7 p.m.

Other upcoming programs include the launch of the “Great Decisions 2019” series April 12; a screening of “Witness,” a video interview with Holocaust survivor Maks Etingin, and a Q&A with Etingin, April 27 at 7 p.m.; and “Music of the Holocaust: Melodies of Solace, Hope & Spiritual Resilience” May 4.

JCC President Henry Cooperman describes the center as an “inclusive” place that offers myriad programs and special events for the entire community.

“It’s not a religious institution,” he said. “It’s a cultural center.”

To that end, the center provides “high quality educational, cultural, and social programs,” according to its mission statement.

Steve Bennett, a longtime resident of New York City and Sherman, and a lawyer who began performing as a stand-up comedian four years ago under the stage name “Steve Carl,” will lead the comedy show April 6.

His humor tends toward the observational, with forays into politics and current events.

Joining Bennett will be Nataly Aukar, Steve Carl, Mike Calcagno, Matt Carter, Youngmi Mayer, Ed Prokopski and Jessica Saul.

The “Great Decisions 2019” series will kick off April 12.

The series, co-hosted by the JCC and Sherman Library, will be held the second Friday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at alternating locations.

Topics will be “Refugees and Global Migration” April 12 at the JCC, “The Middle East: Regional Disorder” May 10 at the library, “Nuclear Negotiations; Back to the Future?” June 14 at the JCC, “The Rise of Populism in Europe” July 12 at the library, “Decoding U.S.-China Trade” Aug. 9 at the JCC, “Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics” Sept. 13 at the library, “The United States and Mexico: Partnership Tested” Oct. 11 at the JCC and “State of the State Department and Diplomacy” Nov. 8 at the library.

The April 27 program will feature a screening of “Witness,” produced by the Jewish Broadcasting Network. It will be followed by a Q&A with Etingin, who was born in 1927 in Vilna, Poland.

Etingin, his younger brother and their parents escaped the Vilna Ghetto on the eve of the liquidation of the ghetto.

He and his family were hidden underground for almost one year by a Christian farmer that Etingin’s father had helped before the war.

“The fact there are very few survivors left in the world” is significant, said Cooperman.

“It’s a pretty powerful story he’ll share,” Cooperman said.

Tamara Reps Freeman, a Holocaust ethnomusicologist and violist, will present “Music of the Holocaust: Melodies of Solace, Hope & Spiritual Resilience” May 4 from 7 to 9 p.m.

