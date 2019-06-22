JCC to offer ‘Make Music,” more

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will offer several programs in the coming days.

A “Make Music” event will be held June 21 at 7 p.m. It will feature live music by local musicians Trevor Hampson, Bernie Kaplan and The Hummingbird & Friends

The first annual Sherman Singer, Songwriter, Songfest will be held July 13 at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in performing should contact the center.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

The center’s annual Benny Carter Tribute Jazz Concert featuring the TJ Thompson Quintet will be held July 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

For more information, call the 9 Route 39 South center at 860-355-8050 or email info@jccinsherman.org.