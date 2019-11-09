JCC to offer numerous programs

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will offer several programs in the coming days.

John Cilio will offer a program about the Normandy Invasion of World War II Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested.

A fall dinner theater, “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes,” will be held Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.

The theater program, directed by Robin Frome of the Sherman Playhouse, will include a cast of local actors, Danny Tarantino, Bailey McCann, Joe Harding, Meg Jones, Kimberly Marcus, Jared Emmanuel and Jeffery Rossman. Tickets, which include a three-course meal, are $40 for members and $45 for non-members.

Reservations are required by Nov. 13.

A Singer, Songwriter Concert featuring local musicians Al Burgasser and Kerri Anne Byrnes, Holley McCreary, Dean Snellback, Mike Latini, and Paul Kean and Debbie Fisher, will be held Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for member and $25 for non-members, with proceeds to support the Sherman Community Relief Fund administered by the Sherman Church Missions Committee and the pastor who work closely with the Town of Sherman Social Service Department to identify critical needs.

Monies are forwarded directly to services/vendors to help with heating, mortgage and other dire family needs.

For more information about programs and RSVP, call the 9 Route 39 South center at 860-355-8050.