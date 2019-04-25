JCC to offer several events

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will offer a variety of programs in the coming weeks.

The center will offer a screening of “Witness,” a video interview with Holocaust survivor Maks Etingin, and a Q&A with Etingin, April 27 at 7 p.m., and “Music of the Holocaust: Melodies of Solace, Hope & Spiritual Resilience” with Dr. Tamara Reps Freeman, a Holocaust ethnomusicologist and violist, May 4 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Etingin, his younger brother and their parents escaped the Vilna Ghetto on the eve of the liquidation of the ghetto. He and his family were hidden underground for almost one year by a Christian farmer that Etingin’s father had helped before the war.

The “Great Decisions 2019” series, co-hosted by the Sherman Library, is also under way and will be held the second Friday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at alternating locations.

Topics will be“The Middle East: Regional Disorder” May 10 at the library, “Nuclear Negotiations; Back to the Future?” June 14 at the JCC, “The Rise of Populism in Europe” July 12 at the library, “Decoding U.S.-China Trade” Aug. 9 at the JCC, “Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics” Sept. 13 at the library, “The United States and Mexico: Partnership Tested” Oct. 11 at the JCC and “State of the State Department and Diplomacy” Nov. 8 at the library.

The April 27 program is free. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets to the May 4 program are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Tickets must be reserved by May 2.

To register for the “Great Decisions” series, email info@jccinsherman.org. or call 860-355-8050 or 860-354-2455.

For more information and RSVP, call the 9 Route 39 North center at 860-355-8050.