JCC to screen McDonald film

The Jewish Community Center at 9 Route 39 South in Sherman will present a screening of the documentary “A Voice Among the Silent: The Legacy of James G. McDonald” Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.

A snow date of Feb. 9 is set.

McDonald’s grandson, H. Vail Barrett, will offer a short talk before the screening, which will be followed by a Q&A.

James G. McDonald was the first US ambassador to Israel.

The documentary to shine light on McDonald’s remarkable efforts to warn the world of Adolf Hitler’s plan for the Jews.

Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Pre-paid registration is required by Jan. 31 by calling 860-355-8050.