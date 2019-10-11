Search 
Fri Oct 11 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, October 11 News
News

JCC to showcase Hall of Fame women

|on 

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will offer an interactive multi-media program with Liz Krebs of the Connecticut’s Women Hall of Fame Oct. 13.

Information about well-known figures like Ella Grasso, Katharine Hepburn and Marian Anderson and lesser-known heroines like Maria Sanchez, Barbara McClintock and Hannah Watson will be discussed.

The presentation will introduce attendees to the hall of fame, its mission and programs, and give a panoramic view of some of its 121 Inductees from across all fields of endeavor, from politics and sports to the arts and sciences.

The event is free, but donations are welcome. Reservations are needed by Oct. 11 by emailing info@jccinsherman.org.

For more information, call the 9 Route 39 South center at 860-355-8050.

loading