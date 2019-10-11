JCC to showcase Hall of Fame women

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will offer an interactive multi-media program with Liz Krebs of the Connecticut’s Women Hall of Fame Oct. 13.

Information about well-known figures like Ella Grasso, Katharine Hepburn and Marian Anderson and lesser-known heroines like Maria Sanchez, Barbara McClintock and Hannah Watson will be discussed.

The presentation will introduce attendees to the hall of fame, its mission and programs, and give a panoramic view of some of its 121 Inductees from across all fields of endeavor, from politics and sports to the arts and sciences.

The event is free, but donations are welcome. Reservations are needed by Oct. 11 by emailing info@jccinsherman.org.

For more information, call the 9 Route 39 South center at 860-355-8050.