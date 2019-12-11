‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ on stage

The Sherman Playhouse will stage its production of “Jack and the Beanstalk A Very British Panto” Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. through Dec. 28, as well as Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.

The play features Michael Wright of Newtown as The Dame, Danny Tarantino of New Milford as Silly Billy, Chris Marker of Sherman as King Satupon, Tyler Holm and Jess Learson of New Milford as Neat and Tidy, Lizzy Booth of Brookfield as Princess Melanie, Stefanie Rosenberg of Brookfield as The Vegetable Fairy, Robin Frome of New Milford as Fleshcreep and Sophia Delohery of New Milford as Jack.

The production is directed by Steven Stott of Brookfield and produced by Lynn Nissenbaum of New Milford.

Terry Hawley of New Preston is costumer, Al Chiappetta of Gaylordsville is the lighting and tech designer and Amy Bukowski of Shelton is stage manager and fight choreographer.

The musical director is Deborah Robb of Harlem, N.Y.

For more information and tickets, call the playhouse off Routes 37 and 39 at 860-354-3622.