Jazzercise sets Women’s Center benefit

Jazzercise at 99 Danbury Road (Route 7) in New Milford will hold a fundraiser for the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury March 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will include 75 minutes of high intensity dance moves and strength training team taught by Jazzercise instructors, followed by 30 minutes of gentle yoga led by Larry Schmitt.

Snacks and water will be provided.

A donation of $20 is suggested (check or cash), with all proceeds to benefit the center, which serves the needs of individuals, families and the community with prevention, crisis intervention and support services with regard to domestic violence, sexual assault and other major life crises.

For more information, call 860-248-5357.