Search 
Sun Mar 17 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, March 17 News
News

Jazzercise sets Women’s Center benefit

on

Jazzercise at 99 Danbury Road (Route 7) in New Milford will hold a fundraiser for the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury March 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will include 75 minutes of high intensity dance moves and strength training team taught by Jazzercise instructors, followed by 30 minutes of gentle yoga led by Larry Schmitt.

Snacks and water will be provided.

A donation of $20 is suggested (check or cash), with all proceeds to benefit the center, which serves the needs of individuals, families and the community with prevention, crisis intervention and support services with regard to domestic violence, sexual assault and other major life crises.

For more information, call 860-248-5357.

loading