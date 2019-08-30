Search 
Fri Aug 30 2019

Friday, August 30 News
News

Jewelry, gem, mineral show slated

The Danbury Mineralogical Society will hold its annual jewelry, gem and mineral show Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Milford High School on Route 7 South.

Seventeen vendors will offer a variety of minerals, fossils, rocks, gems, jewelry and crystals.

Other offerings will include several special exhibits of earth treasures, food, grab bags, hourly door prizes and a grand prize.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, and free admission for children under 12 and Scouts in uniform.

