Joint care program slated in Roxbury

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will offer a program, “Full Spectrum Joint Care: From Supplements to Surgery…and Everything in Between,” March 7 at 2 p.m.

Drs. John Keggi and James Prado will be the guest speakers at the program to be held at the South Street library.

In practice together at Orthopaedics New England in Middlebury, Dr. Keggi's expertise is joint replacement surgery while Dr. Prado’s expertise, as a chiropractor, is the conservative and holistic treatment of pain and lifestyle medicine.

Together, they will bring a comprehensive approach to the discussion of joint health.

Their presentation will be followed by opportunities for Q & A.

For more information, call the library at 860-350-2181.