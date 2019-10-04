Joint replacement, spiritual life programs slated

The Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will host a program on joint replacement Oct. 10 and a program and book signing about spirits and the afterlife Oct. 12.

Dr. Lawrence Schweitzer will present “All About Joint Replacement Surgery” Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the South Street library.

Drawing on his 40 years of experience in the field and using a conversational approach with lots of opportunities for questions and answers, Schweitzer will bring into focus the current state of the art in the challenging world of spare parts- arguably the most miraculous feat in modern medicine.

Schweitzer joined Connecticut Family Orthopedics in 1979 and Specializes in adult reconstructive surgery of the hip and knee, arthroscopy of the knee, trauma and general orthopedics.

Paranormal author and medium Sydney Sherman will present a program and book signing for her book “You Are Not Alone: Our Loved Ones are Here… You’re Just Not Listening” Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. at Hodge Memorial Library on North Street.

Sherman’s book outlines her passage from confusion to acceptance of her relationships with the many spirits who inhabit her everyday world.

The author looks at why and what we believe about the paranormal and the afterlife.

Her book draws the distinctions she sees between myths and the paranormal and recounts numerous experiences with spirits.

For more information and RSVP for the Oct. 12 program, call 860-350-2181.