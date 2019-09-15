Juried show to open at KAA Gallery

The Kent Art Association Gallery in Kent will open its fall juried show Sept. 21 with a reception at 2 p.m. and an awards presentation at 3 p.m.

The show at the 21 Main St. South gallery will run through Oct. 14.

“Not everything submitted gets in,” said Connie Horton, president of the KAA. “In a juried show, artists submit their work but it is reviewed by a ‘jury,’ artists who all have to agree it meets the standards of the KAA.”

Once the jury has chosen the works to be exhibited, the two judges begin their work of choosing the award winners.

The judges for this show are Peter Seltzer and Carol Brightman Johnson.

The gallery at 21 South Main St. is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.kentart.org or call 860-927-3989.