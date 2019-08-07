Search 
Thu Aug 8 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, August 8 News
News

KAA Members Show II to open

on

The Kent Art Association will open its second show featuring artwork by its members Aug. 17 with a reception and awards at 2 p.m.

Receiving will be Aug. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. and Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The show, which will run through Sept. 8, will feature works in a variety of mediums by members from Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts.

Judges for the Members II Show are Karen Bahrenburg and Thomas Franken.

The gallery at 21 South Main St. is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.kentart.org or call 860-927-3989.

loading