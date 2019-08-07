KAA Members Show II to open

The Kent Art Association will open its second show featuring artwork by its members Aug. 17 with a reception and awards at 2 p.m.

Receiving will be Aug. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. and Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The show, which will run through Sept. 8, will feature works in a variety of mediums by members from Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts.

Judges for the Members II Show are Karen Bahrenburg and Thomas Franken.

The gallery at 21 South Main St. is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.kentart.org or call 860-927-3989.