KAA announces events, winners

The Kent Art Association has announced several upcoming programs and the winners of its Elected Artists and Solo Artist, which is on view through June 9.

As part of CT Open House Day June 8, the gallery will present a program with art historian Matt Soltis, who will explore Leonardo DaVinci’s iconic painting of the “Mona Lisa” at 2 p.m.

Part of his talk will include the question of “How many Mona Lisa’s are there and are they all authentic?”

The gallery will present “Make Music Day” June 21 with the Carol & Nick Duo, featuring jazz, show tunes and original compositions, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and jazz, pop, chants and original music by the band Hummingbird at 4 p.m.

The gallery will open its premier show of the year, the juried presidents show, June 22 from 2 to 7 p.m.

The show will offer more than $2,000 in prizes

The reception will include music by pianist Roger Young from 2 to 6:30 p.m., and special guest Rufus deRham, executive director of the Northwest Connecticut Arts Council, who will give a brief intro to the council and present the awards, at 3 p.m.

Young has performed on NBC’s Today Show and at the Rainbow Room, Waldorf Astoria and the Blue Note and can be heard Monday, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Fife ‘n Drum.

In other news, Elected Artist winners for the gallery’s present show are Werner Kappes of New Preston, who received the Ridgewood Art Association’s Award of Excellence for his oil painting “Twilight,” Michael Spross of Millbrook , N.Y., who was awarded a KAA Award of Excellence for his graphite on paper drawing entitled “Bowling Alley at Daheim” and Judy Cantwell of Canton was awarded a KAA Award of Excellence for her gel transfer and acrylic “Early Morning Light.”

Also on display at the gallery now are works by photographer Judith Secco of Bantam, who was the winner of Best in Show at KAA’s Presidents’ Show last year.