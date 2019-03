Mira Vitarello of New Milford was presented an Award of Excellence for her pastel “House on a Hill” at the opening reception for the Kent Art Association’s 96th annual member show, whcih will run through March 17. less Mira Vitarello of New Milford was presented an Award of Excellence for her pastel “House on a Hill” at the opening reception for the Kent Art Association’s 96th annual member show, whcih will run through ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Art Association Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Art Association Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close KAA announces show winners 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

The Kent Art Association has announced the winners of its 96th annual Members Show, which is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. through March 17 at the 21 South Main St. gallery.

Awards of Excellence were presented to Mira Vitarello of New Milford (pastel for “House on a Hill”), Steven Tanenbaum of New Milford (acrylic for “Enchanted Forest”), Jen Bulay of Milan, N.Y. (encaustic sculpture for “Flight”), Judith Secco of Bantam (photograph for “Basket with Apples”) and Brad Conklin of Maybrook, N.Y. (wood sculpture for “Twisted”).

Connie Horton of Amenia, N.Y., received honorable mention for her oil “Waterfall.”

The show features a variety of mediums and styles, which includes both representational and non-representational works in, but not limited to, mixed media, pen and ink, watercolor, pastel, oil, acrylic, sculpture and photography.

Individuals interested in exhibiting in any of the association’s upcoming members and/or open juried shows, or becoming a member, should visit www.kentart.org or call 860-927-3989.