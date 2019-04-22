The Kent Art Association has announced the winners of its spring juried show, which will run through May 12. Cheryl L. Moore of Kent was presented the Award for Pastel for “Crow,” above. The Kent Art Association has announced the winners of its spring juried show, which will run through May 12. Cheryl L. Moore of Kent was presented the Award for Pastel for “Crow,” above. Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Art Association Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Art Association Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close KAA announces show winners 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Nine award winners representing seven Connecticut towns and one winner from New York State were selected by judges Denis Curtis, Kent sculptor, and Andrew Richards, head of the art department at The Gunnery School in Washington.

The local band Hummingbird, featuring Bobbi Soares on vocals, Jim Stasiak on guitar and Stan Pannone on bass and blues harmonica performed at the opening.

Judy Secco, spring show chairman, presented award recipients with a certificate and a check.

Awards went to John Berube of Woodbury (Best in Show for “Take Off”); Victoria Buffard of Winsted (Award for Watercolor for “Gulls Gathering”); Sarah Gubetta of Winsted (Award for Digital Art for the photograph “2019 Walker Canyon Bloom”); Erin Nazaro of Georgetown (Award for Acrylic for “South American Beauty”); Cheryl L. Moore of Kent (Award for Pastel for “Crow”); Lisa Berger of Newtown (Award for Photography for “Hi and Dri”); Carl Chaiet of Sharon (Award for Sculpture for “Sherlock”); Zenia Hodza of Warren (Award for Mixed Media for “Good Will”); and Edward Hills of Clinton Corners, N.Y. (Award for Oil for “Julie + 1”).

The show features more than 30 individual artists in the show represented by over 120 pieces of artwork covering a wide range of mediums, styles and subjects.

The gallery is located at 21 South Main St. It is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.