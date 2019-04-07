KAA announces student winners

Seven public and private secondary schools from Connecticut and New York recently participated in the Kent Art Association’s 27th annual student art show.

“This is one of the most exciting student shows we have had,” said KAA President and show judge Connie Horton. “These talented young artists continue to amaze us every year and this year is no exception.”

Horton said the judges had a hard time choosing the winners due the quality of the work from all the schools.

“I would like to commend the art instructors from each of the schools, their students work is a reflection of the dedication and quality of instruction they are receiving,” she said.

Seven students were presented Awards of Excellence, which included a check and a one-year membership to the KAA, and one honorable mention, was given.

The award winners and their instructors are, from The Gunnery in Washington, Linda Fan for “Boats,” Jean Fang for “Blooms” and Charlotte Xu for “Mantra” (honorable mention), with instructor Andrew Richards; from South Kent School, Yuelin “Leo” Lao for “Contour Line Flower,” with instructor Cheryl Moore; from Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Melissa Mauri for “Self Portrait,” with instructor Warren Prindle; from Marvelwood School in Kent, Axel Orzano for “Kim Collage,” with instructors Ben Willis and Pam West; from Millbrook High School in Millbrook, N.Y., Callie McGuire for “Lost in Your Eyes,” with instructors Jillian Barnes and Michelle Craig; from Maplebrook School in Ameniam N.Y., Malu Dorley for “Paddle,” with instructor TeeJay Jones; and from Trinity Pawling in Pawling, N.Y., Jason Jia for “Candies,” with instructor: Ned Reade.

The show opened March 24 and continued March 30-31.

The next show at the gallery is the spring juried show, which will open April 13 and run through May 12.