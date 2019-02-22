KAA announces year of shows, special events

The Kent Art Association has announced its plans for its 96th year.

The season will include 10 exhibitions, as well as the Northeast Watercolor Society’s International Watercolor Exhibition in October.

The show season will open with the Members I Show (Feb. 23- March 17), a departure from previous years, as it has switched places with the 27th Annual Student Show that will be held on three weekend days - on March 24, 30 and 31.

The switch was made to accommodate spring break, which for most secondary schools is near the end of February into early March.

The Members I Show is the first of three shows where the over 200 artists members of the KAA will have an opportunity to show their most recent works.

KAA accepts a wide variety of mediums and styles in all its shows, ranging from - but not limited to - mixed media, sculpture, pen and ink, photography, pastels, acrylics, oils and watercolors to styles that encompass the very traditional to the very modern.

Thee Spring Juried Show, which will be held April 13 through May 12, is open to all artists working in any medium.

Artwork has to be accepted for exhibition by a jury of artists.

All shows, except the last show in December, will be judged, and cash awards will be given in a variety of categories.

One workshop is planned with other programs to be announced later.

Connie Horton, KAA president and retired art instructor, will present a workshop, “Exploring Methods & Media,” April 8-10

The cost of the three-day program is $150.

Other shows will include the Elected Artist & Solo Show May 25 through June 9; the Presidents Show June 22 through Aug. 4, the association’s principal juried show of the year; the second Members Show Aug. 17 through Sept. 8; the Fall Juried Show Sept. 21 through Oct. 14; the Northeast Watercolor Societies International Watercolor Exhibition Oct. 20 through Nov. 2; and the fourth annual Juried Photography Show Nov. 16 through Dec. 1.

The juried photography show will be open Nov. 29-30 until 8 p.m. during the Kent Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Champagne Stroll.

There are two new additions this year, a Small Works Porch Show Aug. 2-3, held as part of the Kent Summer Sales Days, and a Volunteer Show Dec. 8-15.

Each show will include an opening reception and awards presentation the day the show opens, generally on a Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Shows will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.at the 21 South Main St. gallery

For more information, call 860-927-3989.