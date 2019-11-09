Search 
Sat Nov 9 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Saturday, November 9 News
News

KAA juried photo show to open

|on 

The fourth annual Kent Art Association Juried Photography Show will open Nov. 16 with a reception and awards ceremony from 2 to 4 p.m.

The show will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. through Dec. 1, except on Thanksgiving.

The gallery will be open Nov. 29-30 until 8 p.m. to coincide with Kent’s annual Champagne Stroll.

This will be KAA’s last show for photography only. Photography is included in all shows throughout the exhibition season.

Cash awards in the categories of color, and black and white photography, digital art, and two Kent Art Association Awards of Excellence will be chosen by the show judges.

In addition, the public will have the opportunity to vote on a People’s Choice Award.

The judges for this show are Karin Smith, who with her husband established and managed the Northern Exposure Photographic Gallery in Kent and West Cornwall, and Sarah Gubetta, a photographer and painter.

The gallery at 21 South Main St. is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.kentart.org or call 860-927-3989.

loading