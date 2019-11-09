KAA juried photo show to open

The fourth annual Kent Art Association Juried Photography Show will open Nov. 16 with a reception and awards ceremony from 2 to 4 p.m.

The show will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. through Dec. 1, except on Thanksgiving.

The gallery will be open Nov. 29-30 until 8 p.m. to coincide with Kent’s annual Champagne Stroll.

This will be KAA’s last show for photography only. Photography is included in all shows throughout the exhibition season.

Cash awards in the categories of color, and black and white photography, digital art, and two Kent Art Association Awards of Excellence will be chosen by the show judges.

In addition, the public will have the opportunity to vote on a People’s Choice Award.

The judges for this show are Karin Smith, who with her husband established and managed the Northern Exposure Photographic Gallery in Kent and West Cornwall, and Sarah Gubetta, a photographer and painter.

The gallery at 21 South Main St. is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.kentart.org or call 860-927-3989.