KAA to offer music event, show

The Kent Art Association has announced several upcoming programs .

To celebrate the beginning of summer and the art of music, the gallery will present “Make Music Day” June 21 with the Carol & Nick Duo, featuring jazz, show tunes and original compositions, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and jazz, pop, chants and original music by the band Hummingbird at 4 p.m.

The Carol & Nick Duo features Carol Leven on vocals and percussion backed up by Nick Moran, a multi-instrumentalist, on the guitar, mandolin, ukulele, fiddle and Irish bouzouki.

Hummingbird features vocalist Bobbi Soares, guitarist Jim Stasiak and bassist/harpist Stan Pannone. Joining the band is drummer Jeff Case and special guests.

In other news, the gallery will open its premier show of the year, the juried presidents show, June 22 from 2 to 7 p.m.

The reception will include music by pianist Roger Young from 2 to 6:30 p.m., and special guest Rufus deRham, executive director of the Northwest Connecticut Arts Council, who will give a brief intro to the council and present the awards, at 3 p.m.

The show will run through Aug. 4 at the 21 South Main St. gallery.