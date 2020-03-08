KBJB Entertainment slates drag queen events

KBJB Entertainment in New Milford will present three events - a fundraiser for the Connecticut Youth Leadership Program, Crafts, Cocktails and Queens and an Easter Bingo Eggdragaganza in the coming weeks.

Drag queen Bingo to benefit the Connecticut Youth Leadership Program will be held March 21.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the event to be held at the VFW, 5 Byron St., Danbury.

The show will feature Ivy Stalls, Bella Noche and Annie Manildoo.

KJ Johansen of KBJB Entertainment will serve as emcee.

A cash bar will be available. Guests may bring their own food and snacks.

Connecticut Youth Leadership Project's goal is to help youth with disabilities meet the challenges of the future, overcome obstacles and become leaders so that they can make a difference in their communities and for others with disabilities.

Tickets are $25 and include two bingo cards. Additional cards will be available for a fee.

For more information and RSVP, contact Stephanie Barksdale of CT-YLP 860-689-6868 or execdir@ctylp.org.

The Crafts, Cocktails and Queens event will be held March 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Molly Darcy’s, 39 Mill Road, Danbury.

The event, held on conjunction with Craft, will feature the queen of Crafts Maureen Molinaro and the Queens of New York Bella Noche, Annie Manildoo and Joan Slivers.

Food and drink specials, and door and raffle prizes will be offered.

Tickets are $35 via Eventbrite and www.craftscocktailsandqueens.eventbrite.com.

The Easter Bingo event, held in conjunction with Wildlife-Line, Inc. in Sherman, will be held April 11 at 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge #1373, 75 Boulevard Drive, Danbury.

All proceeds will benefit Wildlife-Line, which aims to rescue and rehabilitate orphaned and injured wildlife and return them to their natural habitat.

The event will feature drag queens Ivy Stalls, Annie Manildoo and the Long Island Comedium, with special guest Queen of Lash Syn.

Guests are welcome to bring their own snacks.

Food and a full bar will be available to purchase, courtesy of the Moose Lodge.

No outside alcohol will be permitted.

Tickets are $35 and includes two Bingo cards and the show. They can be purchased

Donations of items Wildlife-Line is in need will be accepted in exchange for a free Bingo card.

A list of needed items is available at www.thewildlifeline.org.