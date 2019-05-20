Kane photography

-
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens in Washington is presenting “Greater than the Sum of the Parts: Images of Dance Theater and Other Things,” an exhibit of photography by John Kane through May 26. An artist’s reception, featuring performances by dancers from MOMIX and Pilobolus dance companies, is set for May 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. Above is a sample of Kane’s work. less
Photo: Courtesy Of Judy Black Memorial Park And Gardens
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens in Washington is presenting “Greater than the Sum of the Parts: Images of Dance Theater and Other Things,” an exhibit of photography by John Kane through May 26. An ... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Judy Black Memorial Park And Gardens
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens in Washington is presenting “Greater than the Sum of the Parts: Images of Dance Theater and Other Things,” an exhibit of photography by John Kane through May 26. An artist’s reception, featuring performances by dancers from MOMIX and Pilobolus dance companies, is set for May 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. Above is a sample of Kane’s work. less
Photo: Courtesy Of Judy Black Memorial Park And Gardens
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens in Washington is presenting “Greater than the Sum of the Parts: Images of Dance Theater and Other Things,” an exhibit of photography by John Kane through May 26. An ... more
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens in Washington is presenting “Greater than the Sum of the Parts: Images of Dance Theater and Other Things,” an exhibit of photography by John Kane through May 26. An artist’s reception, featuring performances by dancers from MOMIX and Pilobolus dance companies, is set for May 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. Above is a sample of Kane’s work.