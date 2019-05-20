Search 
Monday, May 20 News
Kane photography

  • The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens in Washington is presenting “Greater than the Sum of the Parts: Images of Dance Theater and Other Things,” an exhibit of photography by John Kane through May 26. An artist’s reception, featuring performances by dancers from MOMIX and Pilobolus dance companies, is set for May 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. Above is a sample of Kane’s work. Photo: Courtesy Of Judy Black Memorial Park And Gardens / The News-Times Contributed

    The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens in Washington is presenting “Greater than the Sum of the Parts: Images of Dance Theater and Other Things,” an exhibit of photography by John Kane through May 26. An artist’s reception, featuring performances by dancers from MOMIX and Pilobolus dance companies, is set for May 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. Above is a sample of Kane’s work.

    Photo: Courtesy Of Judy Black Memorial Park And Gardens
Photo: Courtesy Of Judy Black Memorial Park And Gardens
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens in Washington is presenting “Greater than the Sum of the Parts: Images of Dance Theater and Other Things,” an exhibit of photography by John Kane through May 26. An artist’s reception, featuring performances by dancers from MOMIX and Pilobolus dance companies, is set for May 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. Above is a sample of Kane’s work.

Photo: Courtesy Of Judy Black Memorial Park And Gardens

loading